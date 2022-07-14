Department of Migrant Workers to take over six government agencies including POLOs, POEA

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Benny Laguesma and Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople of the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) have signed a Joint Circular last Thursday, July 14 as an official start of the turnover of various labor agencies to DMW.

The roles and responsibilities of each department were defined during the signing which is in accordance to the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11641.

RA 11641 is the law signed to create the new department dedicated to overseeing the welfare of millions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“The Joint Circular provides for the transition of at least six labor agencies from the DOLE to the DMW, effectively charting the path for the evolution of the DMW into a full-fledged department of government,” reads the press statement released by both departments.

The six agencies that DMW will now begin to supervise are:

Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs) International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB) National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA, as an attached agency) National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP, as an attached agency)

Laguesma, expressed his support to Ople who is the daughter of the longest-serving DOLE chief and former Sen. Blas Ople, and the new department.

“All out support tayo kay Toots and the DMW from my end,” Laguesma said. “Toots and I have a long professional and personal relationship together, and she has my full support as she nurtures the development of the DMW as a department.”

The new department was created to gather all government agencies dealing with OFWs under one department in order for the government to be more responsive to their needs.

“The DMW is the youngest child in the cabinet, we are very appreciative of all the help, guidance, and support Secretary Laguesma has been giving us. I am sure he will continue to help us, the DMW, until such time that we can stand on our own,” said Ople.

The Joint Circular also emphasizes the powers and role of the DMW Secretary as the President’s chief adviser and principal implementer of all his orders regarding overseas workers.

Both department heads eye to complete the transition by 2023.