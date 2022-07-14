Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Department of Migrant Workers to take over six government agencies including POLOs, POEA

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Benny Laguesma and Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople of the newly created Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) have signed a Joint Circular last Thursday, July 14 as an official start of the turnover of various labor agencies to DMW.

The roles and responsibilities of each department were defined during the signing which is in accordance to the implementation of Republic Act (RA) No. 11641.

RA 11641 is the law signed to create the new department dedicated to overseeing the welfare of millions of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“The Joint Circular provides for the transition of at least six labor agencies from the DOLE to the DMW, effectively charting the path for the evolution of the DMW into a full-fledged department of government,” reads the press statement released by both departments.

The six agencies that DMW will now begin to supervise are:

  1. Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA)
  2. Philippine Overseas Labor Offices (POLOs)
  3. International Labor Affairs Bureau (ILAB)
  4. National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO)
  5. Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA, as an attached agency)
  6. National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP, as an attached agency)

Laguesma, expressed his support to Ople who is the daughter of the longest-serving DOLE chief and former Sen. Blas Ople, and the new department.

“All out support tayo kay Toots and the DMW from my end,” Laguesma said. “Toots and I have a long professional and personal relationship together, and she has my full support as she nurtures the development of the DMW as a department.”

The new department was created to gather all government agencies dealing with OFWs under one department in order for the government to be more responsive to their needs.

“The DMW is the youngest child in the cabinet, we are very appreciative of all the help, guidance, and support Secretary Laguesma has been giving us. I am sure he will continue to help us, the DMW, until such time that we can stand on our own,” said Ople.

The Joint Circular also emphasizes the powers and role of the DMW Secretary as the President’s chief adviser and principal implementer of all his orders regarding overseas workers.

Both department heads eye to complete the transition by 2023.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

GRANDMAAAA

Grandma breaks into tears after seeing Barbie doll of granddaughter

3 hours ago
TFT July 14 dive

Meet the first Filipino Diver to explore the 1000 cave island in Indonesia

8 hours ago
Hontiveros 1

Hontiveros hopeful Marcos will support divorce bill

8 hours ago
bakuna vaccine philippines photo from PNA

Expert says worst of COVID-19 already over in PH due to high vaccination rate

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button