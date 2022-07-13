Boracay included in TIME’s 50 World’s Greatest Places in 2022

The Department of Tourism lauds the inclusion of world famous Boracay in the list of TIME’s 50 extraordinary destinations to explore in 2022.

“The DOT affirms its pride and honor as Boracay Island once again proved its allure as a tourist haven. Such recognition will surely help us attain our goal of regaining our position in the global market,” Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said in a statement.

“Surely, the Philippines has a multitude of sites and tourism activities that we could offer to the world. And, in addition to natural resources, we look forward as well to developing and promoting the talents of our people and the products that have the potential for national and global marketability,” she added.

Boracay joins Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Seoul in Korea, and Doha in Qatar, among others in the list made by TIME.

“Then the pandemic struck, and the Philippines closed its borders, halting even domestic tourism to Boracay. It took a severe toll on the local economy, but the silver lining was that this 4-sq.-mi. speck in the Visayas island chain had proper time to truly recover. As of February 2022, international visitors can finally revel in this revamped, recuperated, natural playground after what was effectively a three-year convalescence. Locals report the return of flora and fauna, like sea turtles, and hospitality has come back just as spectacularly,” Charlie Campbell of TIME said.

“Through collaboration between the DOT central and regional offices, relevant national government agencies, the local government units, and the private sector, we will exert all efforts to put in the limelight not only the country’s premier tourist destinations like Boracay, but also other places of interest in the country which may not have been given equal focus and attention in the past,” Frasco added.