Boracay rated top destination for sustainable stay in 2022

Boracay has been rated as a top destination for sustainable stay in 2022.

Hospitality.net listed the island as one of the “Top Destinations for Most Sustainable Stays in 2022.”

Boracay remained closed for six months and is now welcoming visitors again, managing volumes of visitors with a daily tourist limit.

The island has also implemented an array of sustainable eco-tourism practices, including the adoption of “electric tricycles, and now relies on solar power as their main energy source, seeking to ensure a long and healthy future.”

Earlier in April, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) proposed to implement a QR code system to prevent overcrowding in Boracay.