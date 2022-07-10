Marcos in ‘stable condition’ after contracting COVID-19 anew – Palace

Malacañang announced that the condition of President Bongbong Marcos has improved after testing positive for COVID-19 in an antigen test.

Press Secretary Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles said Bongbong’s personal physician Dr. Samuel Zacate said the President’s health has “greatly improved with only mild symptoms”.

Marcos has no more fever and no loss of taste and smell sensation.

Malacanang added that Marcos’ throat is also cleared of any inflammation and no signs of pneumonia.

“His vital signs are also within normal limit and he will be subjected to further laboratory examination as may be needed,” Malacanang said.

“His personal doctor, Dr. Zacate, reported Saturday that the President is doing well and very much in stable condition,” the Palace added.

Marcos is now on a seven day isolation period.