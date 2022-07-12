Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Controlling inflation Filipinos’ top concern – Pulse Asia

Controlling inflation emerged as the main concern for Filipinos according to a survey released by Pulse Asia.

The survey on the most pressing concerns for Filipinos was conducted from June 24 to 27.

The survey showed that 57% of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to take measures to control the inflation rate.

“This is the leading first-ranked national concern (29%) and is deemed urgent by small to considerable majorities across geographic areas and socio-economic groupings (62% to 69% and 58% to 62%, respectively), with the rest of Luzon and Class ABC being the exceptions (46% and 48%, respectively),” Pulse Asia said.

The survey also showed that inflation is the national concern of residents in Metro Manila (67%), followed by those living in Mindanao (69%).

Other pressing concerns for Filipinos want to address the need to increase the pay of workers (45%), followed by reducing poverty (33%), and creating more jobs (29%).

Filipinos also consider corruption, enforcing the law for all, fighting criminality and promoting peace are also urgent concerns.

