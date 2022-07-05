Latest NewsNewsTFT News

7 out of 10 Filipino employees prefer work-life balance over high salaries – study

Most Filipino employees prefer a work-life balance, according to a study by recruitment firm Michael Page.

The study showed that 73% of Filipino employees are willing to give up higher salaries or job promotions for work-life balance.

The study further added that a majority of Filipino employees now prioritize non-monetary benefits and 83 per cent of them are on the lookout for new career prospects.

As per the “Talent Trends 2022 Report”, titled “The Great X”, a wave of resignations is taking place in the Philippines.

The survey also noted that salaries and bonuses are still top motivators, but 73 per cent of respondents in the Philippines will give up pay rise and promotion for better work-life balance.

Regional Director of Michael Page Philippines Albert Pérez said the demand for executive and senior-level talent is growing.

