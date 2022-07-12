Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BSP advises banks, retailers to accept folded Php 1000-peso polymer bills

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reminds the public that folded banknotes, whether paper or polymer, are still legal tender. With this in mind, both shops and banks are advised to still accept these notes for day-to-day payments.

The advisory served as BSP’s response to social media complaints concerning the non-acceptance of folded 1000-Piso polymer banknotes by some enterprises.

Earlier, the BSP provided recommendations on the prompt treatment of polymer banknotes last month. It encouraged users not to fold the banknotes and to keep them clean by cleaning them with a moist, then dry towel.

Netizens have complained on social media about malls and other venues rejecting their folded polymer banknotes.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla also urged keeping the bills in longer wallets and handbags to prevent folding them.

