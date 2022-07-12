Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi orders AED 30,000 fine to man for sending insulting WhatsApp messages

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court ordered a man to pay AED 30,000 for sending insulting messages on WhatsApp to a woman.

The payment is on account of moral harm to her after she filed a lawsuit demanding AED 100,000 for being insulted through WhatsApp.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court fined the defendant of AED 20,000 and ordered him to pay the plaintiff AED 10,000 for the moral harm caused by the insulting phrases.

The defendant appealed against the judgment, demanding to commute it, but the Court rejected the appeal. It upheld the verdict issued by the Court of First Instance.

