WATCH: Glacier collapse triggers avalanche in Kyrgyztan

An avalanche occurred on the Terskei Ala-Too range’s Juuku Gorge, which was captured on video by foreign tourists who witnessed the natural disaster on July 8. The tourists made it out of the avalanche just 5 minutes before the area became covered with a huge mass of ice.

Local media stated that two people were injured and got hospitalized to treat their bruises.

The Juuku Gorge is one of the most scenic areas in the Issyk-Kul region which is commonly visited by tourists in the country.

According to Kairat Moldoshev, professor of Ecology and Tourism at Kyrgyz State University, glacier collapse is the result of global climate change. Because of the high temperature, the glacier melted and part of it collapsed.

The expert further advised authorities that area should be continuously monitored because the mass will melt and cause mudflows, as per reports from AKIPress.com.

Partial collapse is a common occurrence in Kyrgyzstan’s mountains due to melting of glaciers. However, such large-scale collapses are uncommon and even more so when captured on video.

Kirghizistan : Un glacier s'est détaché à proximité des gorges de Juuku. Des touristes ont commencé à filmer ce qui se passait avant d'être atteints par l'avalanche. Selon les médias, 2 personnes auraient été hospitalisées pour des blessures & des ecchymoses. pic.twitter.com/NKUxhfpCmZ — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) July 10, 2022