Flash floods cause agricultural damage worth Php14.6M in Philippine province

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Flash floods, induced by the southwest monsoon or habagat, have caused agricultural damage and losses worth Php14.6 million in the Philippine province of Ifugao.

The Philippine Department of Agriculture (DA), in a report, said the damages affected 684 farmers, with production loss volume at 728 metric tons and 198 hectares of agricultural areas, local media reports said.

Rice and high-value crops are among the affected commodities.

Rice and high-value crops are among the affected commodities.

To help affected farmers recover from the destruction, the DA will provide rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds and drugs and biologics for livestock and poultry, it was pointed out.

The agency will also reportedly roll out the Survival and Recovery Programme of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

The agency will also reportedly roll out the Survival and Recovery Programme of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

Available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation will be given to affected farmers for indemnification, the DA said.

