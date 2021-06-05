Typhoon ‘Dante’ leaves 9 people dead, Php 86M damages on infrastructure and agriculture

Three more fatalities were reported in Leyte province following the aftermath of tropical cyclone Dante (international name: Choi-wan), according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Dante brought heavy flooding in Leyte and Southern Leyte damaging some infrastructures and crops.

RELATED STORY: PH, UAE reach high temperatures of 51C this week

The disaster management agency earlier said six deaths were recorded in Negros Occidental, Cebu province, South Cotabato, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Sur.

Rescuers are still looking for a missing man from Maco, Davao de Oro.

READ ON: Roque clarifies entry of OFWs from countries under travel ban

According to NDRRMC, the damage brought by tropical cyclone Dante to the agricultural sector is pegged at P86,110,147.60 with Soccsksargen and Caraga regions worst hit. (RA)