Mount Bulusan eruption damages Php17M worth of agricultural produce

Initial reports on agricultural damage caused by Mount Bulusan’s phreatic eruption in Sorsogon has reached PHP16.86 million, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The DA reported that volcanic emissions had harmed over 380 hectares of land in the region, with rice fields accounting for 90.64 percent of the land, followed by high-value crops (HVC) accounting for 8.76 percent and fisheries accounting for 0.59 percent.

“DA Regional Field Office 5 has reported damage and losses for rice, lowland vegetables, and fisheries amounting to Php 16.85 million affecting 473 farmers and fishers and 389 hectares of agricultural areas with a volume of production loss at 695 metric tons in the municipalities of Juban, Casiguran, and Irosin in Sorsogon,” the DA said.

According to preliminary estimates, 343 hectares of rice field in Sorsogon were destroyed, resulting in a damaged yield worth PHP15.28 million.

The agriculture sector also suffered a loss of eight metric tons of high-value crops worth PHP1.48 million. Around 1.7 metric tons of tilapia were also thrown away at a cost of PHP100,000 each.

Meanwhile, the DA assured affected farmers and fishermen of assistance through the distribution of rice, corn, and other seedlings; livestock and poultry drugs; survival and credit programs; indemnification through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation; and the use of their quick response fund for rehabilitation.