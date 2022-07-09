Man who paid Php 1,500 per session to abuse Filipino kids online now behind bars

A security controller who arranged the sexual abuse of children in the Philippines and paid £18 for their abuse has been jailed for three years in the UK.

Graeme Wilson, 68, commissioned the abuse from his home in Barnet, London, via a ‘Chaturbate’ service before he was arrested in November 2019.

Material collected by NCA investigators from international partners and social media companies identified chat logs where he directed people in the Philippines to perform sexual acts on children, police said.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi residents warned of extortion, blackmail by online scammers

Wilson also told the children to abuse each other and was actively seeking 14-year-olds but the logs showed he had engaged in directing the sexual abuse of children aged 13-16 on at least four occasions in 2017.

Julia Mcsorley from the Crown Prosecution Service said that the Wilson’s intended victims were young.

Earlier two of the facilitators were apprehended in the Philippines in 2019 as the investigators also uncovered evidence that he had paid the facilitators between 1200 and 1500 pesos (£18-£23) per live stream.

READ ON: Activists oppose Philippine law lowering age of legal consent for sex to 12 year-olds

Wilson was charged with five counts of arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of arranging or facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child and he pleaded guilty to all the charges.

He was sentenced this week at Southwark Crown Court to three years in prison and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.