Activists oppose Philippine law lowering age of legal consent for sex to 12 year-olds

Social activists called out a law in the Philippines, which lowers legal consent for sex to children barely 12 years of age.

Describing child sexual abuse as being prevalent in the Philippines, the proposed change of age of legal consent for sex will put minors in the Philippines at risk since this law, if approved, will be the youngest age of consent in Asia.

Activists also pointed out that children of that age are incapable of consenting to sex or even calling for help.

Meanwhile, child sex predators continue to get away with their crimes due to the law being in their favor. Activists fear that young children may also be threatened to remain silent, adding that international rights organizations have highlighted the high levels of sex trafficking and teenage pregnancy in the Philippines.

A case in point is seven-year-old Antonette Acupinpin, who was sexually abused and experienced physical violence from her mother and stepfather.

The stepfather brandished a knife near her face during the sexual abuse with threats to kill her mother and brother if she reported him.

The terrified girl kept quiet for one-and-half years till a schoolteacher saw her with a black eye and called the police.

Rep. Arlene Brosas of the Gabriela Women’s Party, highlighted 2016 data from a non-profit organization Center for Women’s Resources which stated that one woman or child in the Philippines is being raped every 53 minutes.

Brosas and other lawmakers are seeking to raise the age of consent to 16 similar to other countries. (AW)