A visit to Museum of the Future could make your Eid Al Adha festival special.

The Museum of the Future is in the heart of Dubai’s Future District, offering entertainment, education and a glimpse into the future and one can do a number of things there.

The Museum of the Future is an exhibition space for innovative and futuristic ideologies and has three main elements: green hill, building, and void and founded by the Dubai Future Foundation at it’s Falcon Space Capsule to the Orbital Space Station (OSS) Hope one can learn more about what life could like on a huge space station in the year 2071.

The museum’s Al Waha features a new world of therapies like the feeling therapy, connection therapy, and grounding therapy to refresh and restore the natural balance from within.

One can even create his or her own personal perfume, based on your unique personality and the Museum which is the most beautiful building on earth has become a favourite spot to snap selfies.