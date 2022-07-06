Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man held in Dubai for practicing unlicensed Botox treatments

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

A man in Dubai has been arrested and appeared in court after allegedly performing Botox treatments at people’s homes without a medical licence and could face up to three years in jail, and/or a fine up to $542,700, if found guilty of practicing unlicensed medicine.

The Dubai Health Authority tipped-off police about the man, who worked as an investor in a medical consultancy company and provided cosmetic treatments in Deira and prosecutors referred the person to the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for practicing medicine without obtaining a proper license.

RELATED STORY: Medical center, doctor told to pay AED 50,000 to woman for botched Botox procedure

Haifa Al-Marzouqi, assistant chief prosecutor at the Dubai Public Prosecution, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Dubai Healthcare Authority received a tip from an informant about a person practicing cosmetic medicine and police rented an apartment in the area and a woman officer posed as a customer and booked an appointment with the man.

“The operation was carried out in collaboration with the inspection department at DHA,” he said.

“As part of a sting operation, the suspect was apprehended in a flat that was rented for that purpose,” added Al-Marzouqi, stating that the woman told him that she needed fillers and cream treatment to remove wrinkles.

READ ON: 2 Asians among arrested for performing illegal cosmetic procedures in UAE

“He examined the woman’s face and told her that she needed a Botox injection in the forehead and asked for Dh4,700 [$1,280] for his service,” Al Marzouqi said.

“The defendant was endangering the lives of others by practising cosmetic surgery without a licence and offering consultations, as well as obtaining medical tools and injections without permission,” Al Marzouqi said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT JULY 13

Ex-Vice Gov. Ricky Recto, arrested for leaking private photos of ex-girlfriend

50 mins ago
Mohammed bin rashid

Dubai pardons 505 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2022

2 hours ago
Mohamed bin Zayed mbz

UAE President pardons 737 prisoners, pledges to settle prisoners’ financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
Proud Makatizen leak

‘Proud Makatizen’ leaks: Over 39.7 GB of Filipinos’ data including passports, bank accounts exposed

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button