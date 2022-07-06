Man held in Dubai for practicing unlicensed Botox treatments

A man in Dubai has been arrested and appeared in court after allegedly performing Botox treatments at people’s homes without a medical licence and could face up to three years in jail, and/or a fine up to $542,700, if found guilty of practicing unlicensed medicine.

The Dubai Health Authority tipped-off police about the man, who worked as an investor in a medical consultancy company and provided cosmetic treatments in Deira and prosecutors referred the person to the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for practicing medicine without obtaining a proper license.

RELATED STORY: Medical center, doctor told to pay AED 50,000 to woman for botched Botox procedure

Haifa Al-Marzouqi, assistant chief prosecutor at the Dubai Public Prosecution, said in a statement on Tuesday that the Dubai Healthcare Authority received a tip from an informant about a person practicing cosmetic medicine and police rented an apartment in the area and a woman officer posed as a customer and booked an appointment with the man.

“The operation was carried out in collaboration with the inspection department at DHA,” he said.

“As part of a sting operation, the suspect was apprehended in a flat that was rented for that purpose,” added Al-Marzouqi, stating that the woman told him that she needed fillers and cream treatment to remove wrinkles.

READ ON: 2 Asians among arrested for performing illegal cosmetic procedures in UAE

“He examined the woman’s face and told her that she needed a Botox injection in the forehead and asked for Dh4,700 [$1,280] for his service,” Al Marzouqi said.

“The defendant was endangering the lives of others by practising cosmetic surgery without a licence and offering consultations, as well as obtaining medical tools and injections without permission,” Al Marzouqi said.