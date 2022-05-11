News

Medical center, doctor told to pay AED 50,000 to woman for botched Botox procedure

A Dubai Court ordered a Medical center and a doctor to pay AED 50,000 compensation to a woman for botched up Botox procedure.

The woman’s fiancé refused marriage after the botched up Botox procedure at the Dubai medical centre. This caused deformity of her nose and she submitted before the Dubai Civil Court that she also lost her job following the procedure on November 21, 2020. She experienced depression and borrowed money for rent and other living costs.

She experienced severe headache and swelling and developed a wound and was taken to Rashid Hospital after heavy bleeding in the nose and was referred to the emergency unit for treatment.

The woman sought AED 400,000 in compensation for emotional and physical damages and a medical assessment of Dubai Health Authority noted that the concerned doctor was not familiar with “some technical details related to a Botox procedure, including how substances should be dissolved before being injected”.

The judges held the centre responsible for conducting procedure through staff which were not well trained and qualified due to which the “tissues in the affected area had died” resulting into a visible scar.

The Court ordered payment of AED 50,000 in compensation and 5 per cent interest and all legal fees to the woman.

