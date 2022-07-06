Dubai pardons 505 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2022

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 505 prisoners across several penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.

His Highness expressed his keenness to reunite inmates with their families, especially to their children ahead of the Eid Al Adha festivities this July 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also wishes the former prisoners, who come from various nationalities, to become valuable members of society.

