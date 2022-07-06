Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai pardons 505 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2022

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has pardoned 505 prisoners across several penal and correctional institutions in the emirate.

His Highness expressed his keenness to reunite inmates with their families, especially to their children ahead of the Eid Al Adha festivities this July 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also wishes the former prisoners, who come from various nationalities, to become valuable members of society.

RELATED STORY: UAE President pardons 737 prisoners, pledges to settle prisoners’ financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT JULY 13

Ex-Vice Gov. Ricky Recto, arrested for leaking private photos of ex-girlfriend

47 mins ago
Mohamed bin Zayed mbz

UAE President pardons 737 prisoners, pledges to settle prisoners’ financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
Proud Makatizen leak

‘Proud Makatizen’ leaks: Over 39.7 GB of Filipinos’ data including passports, bank accounts exposed

4 hours ago
US Congressional Gold Medal Screengrab from Hawaii News Now

11 Filipino World War II veterans get U.S. Congressional Gold Medal

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button