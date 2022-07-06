Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE President pardons 737 prisoners, pledges to settle prisoners’ financial obligations ahead of Eid Al Adha

Staff Report

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 737 prisoners, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The pardoned prisoners had been sentenced to jail terms for a variety of offenses.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the released prisoners.

The President’s pardon comes within the context of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on values of forgiveness and tolerance and gives the released prisoners an opportunity to start a new chapter of their life and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities.

The President’s annual pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, brings about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and return to the righteous path to lead successful social and professional lives.

