POLO Dubai to fully implement online contract verification for OFWs starting this August

Following the success of the pilot launch of its online submission portal for Contract Verification, the Philippines Overseas Labor Office (POLO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has announced on Tuesday, July 5 that they will begin the full implementation of the Online Verification system starting this August 2022.

Who can apply?

OFWs with valid employment visa and confirmed flights included in their released schedule. They will be specific covered dates for every Form.

Only those residing in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah can apply using the online verification portal.

Applications filed by OFWs not following the set schedule will be automatically disapproved. Each online form set for the weekly flight schedules can accept up to 500 applications.

What are the requirements?

The Online Submission System requires a pdf/jpg/png copy of your CONFIRMED & VALID FLIGHT ITINERARY apart from the usual contract verification requirements which is listed below:

UAE Domestic Labour Contract signed by Domestic Worker and Employer; Annex to the UAE Domestic Labour Contract; Addendum to the UAE Domestic Labour Contract signed by Domestic Worker, Employer, Philippine Recruitment Agency and UAE Tadbeer Agency; Passport and/or Emirates ID copy of the Employer; Signed passport copy of the Domestic Worker (Note: the Domestic Worker should be at least 23 years old); and Entry Employment Permit of the Domestic Worker.

Schedule for OFWs with confirmed flights this August 2022

Name of Form Link Included Flights Link/Form Availability POLO Notification Period Form #4 August 1-7, 2022 Link opens: 6-8 July (Wed-Fri)

Where: POLO Dubai Website Link closes: Upon reaching 500 applicants, or on 8 July at 11:59 pm, whichever comes first. Evaluation will be sent via email between 18-19 July 2022. Form #5 August 8-14, 2022 Link opens: 11-13 July (Mon-Wed)

Where: POLO Dubai Website Link closes: Upon reaching 500 applicants, or on 13 July at 11:59 pm, whichever comes first. Evaluation will be sent via email between 25-26 July 2022. Form #6 August 15-21, 2022 Link opens: 18-29 July (Mon-Wed)

Where: POLO Dubai Website Link closes: Upon reaching 500 applicants, or on 20 July at 11:59 pm, whichever comes first. Evaluation will be sent via email between 1-2 August 2022. Form #7 August 22-28 Link open: 25-27 July (Mon-Wed)

Where: POLO Dubai Website Link closes: Upon reaching 500 applicants, or on 27 June at 11:59 pm, whichever comes first. Evaluation results will be sent via email between 809 August 2022.

Where can you apply?

OFWs can apply through the link provided in the POLO Dubai’s website or through this link.

They would like OFWs to note that the there is no fee submitting applications online.

Step-by-step process of applying online:

Visit www.polodubaiportal.org At the homepage, select “Online Submission System” in the menu option Click ‘Apply here’ to see the form page.

Note: The link will automatically close once the limit of 500 applications is reached.

After submitting the application, wait for the official email from the POLO Dubai. This will be sent to the email address that you used for your registration.

The email will include the result of your application whether it’s ‘approved’ or ‘disapproved’ along with the next steps that you will need to complete to proceed with your application.