LOOK: Robin Padilla takes oath as senator with President Duterte

Senator-elect Robin Padilla took his oath of office before President Rodrigo Duterte.

Padilla’s wife, Mariel Rodriguez, posted several photos of the actor’s oathtaking in Malacañang held on Thursday night.

Padilla was accompanied by his wife Mariel, daughters Isabella and Gabriela and his mother Eva Cariño.

RELATED STORY: Sen. Robin Padilla reveals debating with wife helped in preparations for senate

“Robin’s Oath taking last night with PRRD. Maraming maraming salamat po Mr.President!!!” Mariel wrote on Instagram.

The former TV host said that she knows her husband will become an effective senator.

“We are sooo sooo sooo proud of you @robinhoodpadilla I KNOW you will be an amazing and effective Senator. All eyes are on you… but that’s okay we like challenges,” Mariel said.

READ ON: Robin Padilla to stop showbiz career after being elected as senator

“When you were taking your oath, I told myself Robin was born to be GREAT. Meron talagang mga tao na destined to excel… si Robin ganun,” she added.

Padilla top the May 9 senatorial race with over 26 million votes.

