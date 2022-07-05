Content warning: CCTV captures bus ramming over waiting passengers

Several passengers were reportedly injured after a Ceres Bus over-sped and rammed over waiting area of Dumaguete City Ceres Terminal on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

In a CCTV footage captured by the terminal, the bus can be seen accelerating towards passengers in the waiting bay.

Jeka dela Cerna, a passenger who witnessed the incident said that the bus over-sped while supposedly parking.

“Padung park ng bus for Bayawan peru na overspeed sa driver. Na daro ag mga tawo galingkod sa waiting area thankfully ag mga bata nakadagan pa peru ag mga laki sa front seat moy wana kalihuk,” captioned Jeka in her social media post.

At least three were confirmed injured including a child while two other individuals were trapped under the bus.