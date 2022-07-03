Dubai Police urge e-scooter, bicycle riders to drive carefully in awareness campaign

The Dubai Police have urged e-scooter and bicycle riders to drive carefully in awareness campaign.

The Al Raffa Police Station organized an awareness campaign to educate about traffic rules and safety instructions under the direction of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and followed up by Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs.

Colonel Mohammed Ahmed Ashkanani, Acting Director of Al Raffa Police Station, said that the campaign aims to familiarize bicyclists and e-scooter riders with traffic laws, including the need to wear a proper helmet, reflective jacket as well as the need to install bright white front and red rear lights reflectors.

He said that bicyclists and e-scooters must be parked at designated places only.

People have been asked to maintain distance between vehicles and pedestrians and refrain from holding or carrying any heavyweights.