Marcos urged to replace English with Filipino as language of instruction

A progressive teacher’s group has urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to replace English with Filipino as language of instruction.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) chairperson Vladimer Quetua made the call after Marcos said in his inaugural address that English should be the medium of instruction in schools as he said that he wants the learning materials to focus on the basics to prepare the students for better jobs.

“Language barrier is a basic reason why the Philippines lag behind and our students are at a disadvantage in these tests,” Quetua said, referring to international assessments like the Program for International Student Assessment (Pisa) and Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) even as Marcos has expressed confidence in his running mate and incoming Education Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio, to face the country’s education problems.

RELATED STORY: “Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary