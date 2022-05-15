“Ready to rumble”: Sara Duterte ‘excited’ to take up role of education secretary

Presumptive vice president and outgoing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio has said that she is excited to take up the role of education secretary.

Agreeing to take over the Department of Education (DepEd), Sara Duterte is looking to push for mandatory military service for adult Filipinos.

“I am just waiting for the proclamation of winners in Congress and the transition. By June 30, I am ready to rumble,” said Duterte-Carpio in an interview.

“We were actually both excited because educating our young people is very important for the progress and development of our nation,” she added.

Duterte-Carpio said education remains a priority of the Marcos administration.

She had earlier expressed interest to lead the Department of National Defense.

Duterte-Carpio allayed fears of “historical revision,” saying, “I don’t know where those fears come from. It is not our priority to rewrite our country’s history.”