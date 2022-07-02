Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Cancer patient sues ex-husband in UAE for abandoning her

A woman filed a lawsuit against ex-husband for abandoning her after cancer diagnosis and refusing to pay her monthly alimony.

The couple was married for over 10 years with two children, one aged 8 and the other 10, when the woman was diagnosed with cancer.

After the disease she said her health condition worsened as she did not receive the support she expected from her husband forcing a divorce.

RELATED STORY: Wife sues husband over vehicle ownership in Abu Dhabi

A family court granted the woman custody of their two children and ordered the man to pay a monthly alimony to his ex-wife and financial support to his children.

The man has married another woman and failed to provide support to his ex-wife and the children.

