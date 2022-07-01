Sharjah plans to revise taxi fares

Beginning July 1, taxi fares in Sharjah may increase based on the fuel prices announced by the UAE Ministry of Energy each month.

The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), meanwhile, has made an amendment in the taxi meter tariff.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Taxi Control Centre set to operate 750 taxis

The SRTA said the meter flag down rate will vary every month depending on the fuel prices in line with the decision of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) to improve services provided to taxi and bus users.

The UAE’s fuel price committee announced fuel prices at the end of every month and SRTA said that the move comes in the implementation of its strategy aimed at providing the best services in the transport sector and in line with the current economic changes after the liberalization of the fuel price.

READ ON: Taxi driver arrested in Sharjah for performing road stunts in video

Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of the SRTA said that the amendment depends on the mechanism of calculating the tariff for taxis based on the principle of liberalizing fuel prices.

The SRTA will determine the tariff pricing policy and follow up its implementation to serve taxi users which follows after the petrol prices in the UAE have jumped over 56 per cent since January 2022 due to an increase in global crude oil prices, especially after the Russia-Ukraine war in February