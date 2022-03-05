Sharjah Taxi Control Centre set to operate 750 taxis

Sharjah Taxi, part of the Sharjah Asset Management Company, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sharjah Taxi Control Centre which will operate 750 taxis in Sharjah City and Sharjah International Airport.

The taxi Control Centre reflects the accelerating digital transformation in Sharjah, and is operated by eight employees per shift, handling the operations of nearly 750 taxis in Sharjah City and Sharjah International Airport, as well as the Eastern Province.

The Centre also monitors drivers’ wrong practices and ensures their commitment and adherence to the regulations as well as raising operational efficiency by following up on the availability of vehicles in vital locations and event venues as well as at Sharjah Airport.

The Centre directs drivers to the locations with high demand and helps reduce accidents, quality complaints and traffic violations and contributes to reducing expenses, particularly fuel consumption costs.

Among others, the Centre’s opening ceremony was attended by Waleed Al Sayegh, CEO of Sharjah Asset Management Company, Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan, Director of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) for Transportation Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, CEO of Osool Transportation Solutions; and Khalid Al-Kindi, Executive Director of Sharjah Taxi.