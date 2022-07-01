Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Filipina student’s graduation photos with father despite his outfit wins netizen’s hearts

A Filipino student shared touching graduation photos of her father in a social media post and did so even as he wore dirty clothes.

Her father showed up at the graduation ceremony. Florentino Dias wore dirty and wet clothes, and his daughter Guillerma Idias shared a photo online.

Netizens applauded the 20-year-old Filipino young girl for honouring her father on the special day despite his dirty outfit.

“I’m afraid you’re tired because you’re home from work but you’re just here for my graduation and you’re still wet Pa .. I love you, papa,” she said.

