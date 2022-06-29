Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police to seize scrap transport vehicles violating laws

The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by the Central Region Police Department, has launched a traffic security campaign in cooperation with all municipalities of the central region.

The authorities will target scrap transport vehicles during the campaign, which is intended to monitor illegal activities, combat crime and enhance security and safety in the Emirate.

Colonel Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said the campaign aims to enhance security and safety in the region, “by intensifying the security presence on the roads, and monitoring vehicles for the sale of scrap.”

The campaign has been launched since this June and will continue until next month. The Ministry of Interior and the General Command of Sharjah Police is aiming to enhance security and safety and ensure that the legal procedures are not exploited to “commit a crime, such as theft.”

Jassim Al Zaabi urged companies to abide by the rules and ensure they have the necessary commercial licenses to operate “as the campaign looks forward to achieving positive results for its beneficiaries.

