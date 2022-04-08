Sharjah seizes over 7,000 abandoned vehicles

The Sharjah municipality seized more than 7,000 abandoned vehicles and removed 1,248 pop-up shops from last year until the first quarter of 2022.

The action was undertaken during 44,000 inspection campaigns.

“During these inspection visits, the municipal teams towed away 7,171 abandoned vehicles and removed 1,248 random markets. About 10 tons of cardboard waste were destroyed, and about 16,000 violating bicycles were confiscated. 286 random advertising signs were also removed,” the Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) said.

These inspection visits were in line the SCM efforts to preserve the city’s aesthetic appearance and provide a safe environment for residents and visitors.

Adel Omar, Director of the Control and Inspection Department in Sharjah Municipality, said that the municipal inspection teams are educating people about the need for maintaining cleanliness.