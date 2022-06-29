Robredo’s office receives highest COA rating for 4th straight year

Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced that her office received the highest rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) for the fourth straight year.

“What a fitting exclamation point to our 6 years at the OVP,” the official said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Robredo to gov’t agencies: Respond to, don’t take offense at COA reports

An unqualified opinion is the highest rating given by state auditors to a government agency.

The COA first gave the highest rating in 2018 a year after it was flagged for delayed travel liquidations.

READ ON: Robredo camp sees ‘new political movement’ emerge in Philippines

Robredo will be stepping down from office on June 30. She will be replaced by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte who will also be heading the Education Department.

Robredo lost in the 2022 presidential race after placing in distant second from President-elect Bongbong Marcos.