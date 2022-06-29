Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robredo’s office receives highest COA rating for 4th straight year

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo announced that her office received the highest rating from the Commission on Audit (COA) for the fourth straight year.

“What a fitting exclamation point to our 6 years at the OVP,” the official said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Robredo to gov’t agencies: Respond to, don’t take offense at COA reports

An unqualified opinion is the highest rating given by state auditors to a government agency.

The COA first gave the highest rating in 2018 a year after it was flagged for delayed travel liquidations.

READ ON: Robredo camp sees ‘new political movement’ emerge in Philippines

Robredo will be stepping down from office on June 30. She will be replaced by Vice President-elect Sara Duterte who will also be heading the Education Department.

Robredo lost in the 2022 presidential race after placing in distant second from President-elect Bongbong Marcos.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

bongbong marcos cebu 2

PNP to lockdown National Museum ahead of Marcos inauguration

3 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 3

Marcos camp vindicated over SC ruling dismissing disqualification cases

3 hours ago
Maria Ressa new 2

SEC upholds Rappler shutdown order

5 hours ago
One stop service OFWs deployment file photo

Salceda seeks lifting of deployment ban of OFWs

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button