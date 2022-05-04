Robredo camp sees ‘new political movement’ emerge in Philippines

The camp of the presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo sees “a new political movement” emerging in the Philippines irrespective of her fate in the upcoming polls.

“I think whatever happens, whether it’s a victory or not a victory on Monday, the energy we have seen in the past months that has coalesced around VP Leni’s campaign, the volunteer engagement, the citizen participation, the thirst for new politics, and something better in our political system is something that will persist beyond these elections,” Robredo’s spokesperson Barry Gutierrez told CNN Philippines’ The Source on Wednesday.

“I think we have been witness in this campaign to the birth of a new political movement led by ordinary citizens and it will definitely be a force after the elections,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said there is a greater push for accountability, transparency and better governance.

Robredo and running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan have been trying to woo voters on “an all-inclusive governance” promise.

Gutierrez said it was for the first time he has seen this level of volunteer engagement for the lone female presidential candidate.

Robredo is pitted against archrival former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Over 64 million registered voters are expected to vote to elect next president, vice president, lawmakers and local officials in the polls.