Sharjah Police urge residents not to circulate images of murder victim

Sharjah Police have urged residents not to circulate images of a murder victim on social media while launching a manhunt to track assailants.

An Arab lady was murdered Friday (June 24) in a car parking zone in Sharjah, and photographs and videos of the incident have also gone viral final.

The Sharjah Police General Command has warned the public against circulating the images online and police said that it will take legal action “against such irresponsible behaviour that does not care about the psychological state of the deceased’s family. These actions are also contrary to human values in society.”

Authorities said posting videos or pictures of crime scenes is an illegal activity under federal law.

