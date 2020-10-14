REMINDER: UAE to impose fines up to AED 500,000 for defamatory posts on social media

UAE authorities have revealed that numbers of social media violations have risen by over 56% from 357 to 512 cases from 2018 to 2019 respectively.

Officials continue to warn the public that they could face hundreds of thousands of fines in dirhams for posting defamatory and insulting comments and/or messages online.

RELATED STORY: Two women arrested in Dubai for posting video of policeman on social media

“The law imposes a penalty of imprisonment and/or a fine of between Dh250,000 to Dh500,000 on whoever posts insulting comments online or sends slanderous and defaming messages to others via the Internet,” as per a post from the Federal Public Prosecution.

“Article 20 of the Federal Law No. 5 2020 on combating cybercrimes stipulates that a person is subject to punishment if he/she carries out the crimes by using the Internet or any forms of information technology,” added the reminder.

Major violations found during the 2018 to 2019 period include publishing and spreading false information; posting and spreading insulting, abusive comments; online harassment; extortion, threats and blackmail; posting fake ads and rumours; swearing, defamation and inciting others to commit crimes; encroaching on the privacy of others; and fraud.

READ ON: DFA warns OFWs: ‘Be careful with your social media posts’