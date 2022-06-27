Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte expresses gratitude to Filipinos for their support

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed gratitude to the Filipino public at a thanksgiving event in his honor.

Only four days are left before his term ends. “Maiksi lang po. Sa sambayanang Pilipino, maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo,” Duterte told the crowd at the Quirino Grandstand.

Dubbed “Salamat PPRD,” the concert was highlighted by a drone show featuring the president’s face and his fist symbol and at the event Duterte sang Petula Clark song “Fill the World with Love” being performed on stage by a group of doctors and medical frontliners.

Among others his wife Honeylet Avanceña. Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Bong Go, and some of his cabinet members were also present.

