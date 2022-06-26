Sara lauds move to provide security unit to protect VP, family

The Philippine Vice President-elect Sara Duterte lauded the Office of the National Defense (OND) and the security forces for assigning a security unit to the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Duterte said the activation of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) “is commendable as it will resolve the matter of continuity in security for all vice presidents of the Philippines” and the unit will secure the country’s second-highest official and her family.

It will be separate from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), which secures the President and the first family as Sara said that the initiative of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) also highlights the importance of having an independent group that will provide all Philippine vice presidents with the necessary security and protection.

“Allow me to extend my gratitude to the Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and the entire DND organization and Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and the whole of AFP for the positive response and action to the request that a security unit, separate from the Presidential Security Group (PSG), be created and assigned to the office of the vice president,” Duterte said in a statement.

“That foresight demonstrated in this activation was likewise highly laudable–that it may be expected to solve the challenges if, in future elections, the vice president and the president face the misfortune of having strained relations. Thank you very much,” she said.