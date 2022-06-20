Sara Duterte ‘hopeful’ ROTC training will be legislative priority

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte is hopeful that the mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) will be part of the incoming Marcos administration’s legislative priorities.

“Executive and legislative agenda will be decided between the President and Congress so I hope that will be included since marami namang pending bills dyan sa Congress with regard to that,” Duterte said in a press briefing.

RELATED STORY: Sara Duterte’s idea of mandatory military service for Filipinos draws mixed reaction

“Iba-iba ang pangalan, iba-iba ang titles. So sana masali siya,” she added.

Duterte has been vocal on the need to prioritize the return of mandatory ROTC. She also wanted to become the defense secretary but later on accepted the post as education chief.