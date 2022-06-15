UAE most competitive economy in MENA in 2022, ranks 12th globally – report

The IMD World Competitiveness 2022 Report has ranked the UAE as the most competitive economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2022 and 12th globally.

The Emirates remains more competitive than the major economies like Canada, Germany, China, Australia, Austria, UK, South Korea, France, New Zealand, Japan while Qatar ranked at 18th position, followed by Saudi Arabia (24th), Israel (25th) and Bahrain (30th).

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks amongst most trusted governments worldwide – study

The UAE was ranked 1st globally on such parameters as basic infrastructure, government policy, immigration laws, income distribution, tax evasion, collected personal income tax, redundancy cost, management of cities and population growth.

The annual study covered 63 countries on four key indicators of economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.