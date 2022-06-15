Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE most competitive economy in MENA in 2022, ranks 12th globally – report

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The IMD World Competitiveness 2022 Report has ranked the UAE as the most competitive economy in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in 2022 and 12th globally.

The Emirates remains more competitive than the major economies like Canada, Germany, China, Australia, Austria, UK, South Korea, France, New Zealand, Japan while Qatar ranked at 18th position, followed by Saudi Arabia (24th), Israel (25th) and Bahrain (30th).

RELATED STORY: UAE ranks amongst most trusted governments worldwide – study

The UAE was ranked 1st globally on such parameters as basic infrastructure, government policy, immigration laws, income distribution, tax evasion, collected personal income tax, redundancy cost, management of cities and population growth.

The annual study covered 63 countries on four key indicators of economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Password warning UAE PP

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for obtaining passwords illegally

1 hour ago
Squid Game

Netflix’s real-life ‘Squid Game’ looking for competitors with pot prize of $4.56M

1 hour ago
Ivana Alawi nose retoke

WATCH: Ivana Alawi fulfills dream of domestic helper who wish to get plastic surgery

2 hours ago
Mariel Padilla and Robin Padilla 1

Sen. Robin Padilla reveals debating with wife helped in preparations for senate

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button