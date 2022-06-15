UAE construction firms to follow midday break from June 15

The UAE construction companies have begun the midday break from today that restricts laborers and workers across construction sites from working in afternoon hours.

Under the ban employers cannot require builders, construction staff and others to work in the sun between 12:30pm to 3:00 pm as it came into force today until 15th September, 2022.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is implementing the midday break for the 18th consecutive year, in line with the Ministry’s continued commitment to occupational health and safety and the fresh ban comes as temperatures have risen in recent weeks and in July and August can reach 50°C.

The ban aims to provide a safe working environment for laborers and spare the risks of exposure to high temperatures during the summer months.

Exceptions are allowed where technical work that cannot be halted is carried out and the Ministry also receives reports from the community members about any violation of the rule through its call centre at 600590000, operational from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 to 20:00 in several languages, in addition to reports on smart application.