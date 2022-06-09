KNOW THE LAW: AED 50,000 fine in UAE for violating midday work ban beginning June 15

The UAE authorities have warned of an AED 50,000 fine for companies who will violate the midday work ban that begins this June 15.

Laborers at project and construction sites in the UAE will get respite from working under the direct sun with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) saying all work performed in open places is banned between 12:30 pm and 3:00 pm from June 15.

This decision will be effective till September 15, and it is the 18th year straight that the midday break is being implemented in the country.

The daily working hours are not to exceed eight hours and work exceeding the time will be treated overtime and this comes in the summer season as temperatures even reach 50°C.

The break has reduced heat stroke cases among workers while some jobs are exempt from the ban due to requirement of uninterrupted service.