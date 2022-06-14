Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Robin Padilla ready to debate in Senate in Filipino

Senator-elect Robin Padilla said that he is 100 percent ready ro debate in the Senate but in a condition that it will be in Filipino.

Padilla said he will be facing Filipino legislators and not Americans.

“Tagalog… una, hindi naman Amerikano mga kaharap ko para mag-English ako. Siguro kung Amerikano, well I’m willing to debate. Pero mga Tagalog sila eh, eh ‘di Tagalog tayo,” Padilla said.

Padilla topped the 2022 senatorial race with over 26 million votes.

The neophyte senator already took courses at the the Development Academy of the Philippines in preparation for his role as a legislator.

“Lahat madali. Wala namang mahirap kasi gusto mong gawin eh,” Padilla said when asked about his preparations for the 19th Congress.

