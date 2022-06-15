KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for obtaining passwords illegally

Authorities in the UAE have warned of AED 500,000 fine and jail for obtaining passwords without proper authorization.

The UAE Public Prosecution said obtaining passwords, passcodes, and secret numbers, as well as accessing websites, electronic information systems, data networks or information technology assets without proper credentials and with clear intent to commit a crime will be punished.

The Public Prosecution said in a post on its social media platform that violators will be jailed for up to six months and or a fine of not less than AED 300,000 which can reach AED 500,000.

The penalty has been given out in accordance to Article No.34 of 2021 for combating electronic crime and rumour.