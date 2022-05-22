Latest NewsNewsTFT News

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine for blackmailing, online threats

The UAE Public Prosecution has announced a minimum fine of AED 250,000 and a maximum penalty of AED 500,000 for blackmailing and online threats.

Authorities said violations will attract a prison term of maximum of two years. The Public Prosecution said in a post on social media that the penalties are aimed at combating electronic crimes and rumours.

RELATED STORY: Ajman Police warn of dangers of children playing online games due to exposure to fraud, blackmail

These penalties have been imposed in accordance with Article 42 of the Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021.

Authorities while warning of AED 500,000 fine for blackmailing, threatening others online reminded people that under la, anyone who blackmails or threatens another person and pressurizes “him/her to do something online against their will is liable for punishment.”

The jail term can also be increased to 10 years.

