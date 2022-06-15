BREAKING: UAE experiences tremors following 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Iran

UAE residents shared that they experienced slight tremors following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Iran on Wednesday morning, June 15.

The quake struck southern Iran at 10:06 am., at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

However, NCM clarified that although these tremors were felt by several residents in the country, it assured that the quake did not have “any effect in the UAE”.

According to the US Geological Survey, tremors were also felt in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar in the aftermath.

A 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded south of Iran at 10:06, 15/06/2022 "UAE time”, slightly felt. According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMS_media) June 15, 2022