Nurse dies after falling to death in a zipline resort

2 hours ago

A male nurse fell to his death after using a zipline in a resort in Tabuk, Kalinga on Sunday, June 12.

The victim was a 31 year-old male nurse according to Tabuk City Police.

According to initial police report, the victim has a successful first ride with the zipline. No glitches were encountered during the first attempt according to a report on ABS-CBN News.

RELATED STORY: Policeman fell to death after zipline snaps

But on the second attempt, the victim failed to hold the zipline and fell to his death.

He was caught by the safety net at first but it malfunctioned and he eventually died.

He was declared dead upon arrival when he was brought to the hospital.

