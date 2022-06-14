Groom punches bride at wedding after losing game

A video of a groom punching his wife in the head at their wedding in Uzbekistan after she won a game during the marriage ritual has gone viral.

The video shows the groom and his bride standing in front of the guests with a beaming smile, but the bride lived through the worst time after her groom suddenly attacked her.

The toastmaster is seen making them take part in a competition and while it is not known what game they were playing; the bride can be seen excitedly lifting her left arm up in the air to signal that she has won after which the groom hit her hard on the back of the head with his fist.

The video shows the shocked bride holding her head while being consoled by a woman next to her and was led off the stage by two women as the incident left the whole audience shocked. The groom, dressed in a black suit, remained on the stage and gave an expression as if nothing had happened even as the wedding footage went viral on social media evoking strong anger.

Several users took to Twitter to share their views on the incident and reacted angrily. “This is so sad. I hope you find the courage to charge him and hold him accountable for his actions,” a social media user commented.