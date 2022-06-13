Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pinay entrepreneurs named ‘most resilient’ for third consecutive year – study

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

The women in the Philippines remain the most resilient entrepreneurs for the third consecutive year, as per the Mastercard Index for Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) study, which came even as the COVID-19 pandemic has badly impacted women across the world.

Women in the Philippines have fared particularly well in making entrepreneurial progress, despite significant social-cultural and infrastructural barriers threatening to impede their growth and led their counterparts in 65 economies in relation to advancement outcomes.

RELATED STORY: Filipino business leaders, expats laud Dubai Economy’s drive to push entrepreneurship among expats with record 54% year-on-year growth

Lack of government SME support, poor access to entrepreneurial finances, and a severe lack of education opportunities remain the major constraints to advancing women’s entrepreneurship in the Philippines and Asia’s lower-middle-income economies overall, the study said.

MIWE’s latest report has also revealed an encouraging trend for women’s entrepreneurship in Southeast Asian economies such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The fifth edition of Mastercard’s Index for Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) examined women’s progress in the global entrepreneurship landscape over the last two years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jallores TFTAwards 1

Memorable Awardee in astronaut suit greets TFT on its 9th Anniversary

4 hours ago
Netflix Squid Game

Netflix green lights ‘Squid Game Season 2’

5 hours ago
Duterte COVID 19 variant

Duterte hopes to visit West Philippine Sea as civilian

5 hours ago
OWWA 92 dirhams

Hanggang saan aabot ang AED92 mo?

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button