Pinay entrepreneurs named ‘most resilient’ for third consecutive year – study

The women in the Philippines remain the most resilient entrepreneurs for the third consecutive year, as per the Mastercard Index for Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) study, which came even as the COVID-19 pandemic has badly impacted women across the world.

Women in the Philippines have fared particularly well in making entrepreneurial progress, despite significant social-cultural and infrastructural barriers threatening to impede their growth and led their counterparts in 65 economies in relation to advancement outcomes.

RELATED STORY: Filipino business leaders, expats laud Dubai Economy’s drive to push entrepreneurship among expats with record 54% year-on-year growth

Lack of government SME support, poor access to entrepreneurial finances, and a severe lack of education opportunities remain the major constraints to advancing women’s entrepreneurship in the Philippines and Asia’s lower-middle-income economies overall, the study said.

MIWE’s latest report has also revealed an encouraging trend for women’s entrepreneurship in Southeast Asian economies such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The fifth edition of Mastercard’s Index for Women Entrepreneurs (MIWE) examined women’s progress in the global entrepreneurship landscape over the last two years.