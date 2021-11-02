EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Filipino actor in ‘Squid Game’ reveals he faced racism in South Korea

A Filipino actor who played the role of a migrant worker in the popular Netflix series, “Squid Game,” said that he was subjected to intense racism in South Korea as people even refused to share space with him in a bus.

He spoke on the popular YouTube channel, “Asian Boss,” about his experiences of discrimination in Korea.

Christian Lagahit, who appeared on the original Korean drama as “Player 276,” is a marketing consultant and data analyst who works as a part-time actor.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Play ‘Squid Game’ at Expo 2020 Dubai!

He came to Korea in 2015 at the suggestion of his mother, who was also working in the country.

Starting work as an English teacher, he did part-time gigs as an actor in several films, including “Space Sweepers” and “The Negotiation.”

When asked whether he had any experiences of being stereotyped in Korea, Lagahit said that it “was closer to discrimination.”

READ ON: ‘Squid Game’ now Netflix’s biggest show with 111 million fans in 27 days

He shared being hit with a cabbage on his face by a woman that broke his eye glasses as other bus passengers told him that she wanted him to get off the bus.

The woman screamed “all foreigners here in Korea are bad people,” Lagahit said. He also shared that people refused to sit beside him on the bus.

Some Koreans commented that they felt sorry and ashamed and “wanted to apologize on the behalf of the woman on the bus” while others wondered whether the woman had a mental health problem. (AW)

