Duterte to attend Sara’s inauguration on June 19

President Rodrigo Duterte will be attending the inauguration of his daughter and Vice-President elect Sara Duterte on June 19.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has confirmed his attendance,” Liloan Mayor Christina Frasco, Sara’s spokesperson said in a text message.

No information yet if Sara’s running mate Bongbong Marcos will attend her inauguration in Davao City.

Sara’s inauguration will be held at San Pedro Square starting at 3PM and will end at 11 PM. The public will be allowed in the area beginning at 2PM.

The inauguration will begin with a thanksgiving mass to be officiated by Archbishop Romulo Valles.

Several celebrities will also perform after the inauguration.

